A new Bartlesville Fire Department pumper truck was put into action last week. A traditional ceremony was held at station No. 3 on Madison Boulevard. The truck was funded thanks to the voter approved 2018 general obligation bond. The cost of the truck and equipment to outfit it was $589,000.

Fire Chief John Banks said that they transfer water from an old truck to the new truck to represent the transferring of life. Several firefighters and members of the city staff were on hand for the ceremony.