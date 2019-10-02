Posted: Oct 02, 2019 3:01 PMUpdated: Oct 02, 2019 3:01 PM

Individuals affected by the spring floods in Osage County have been getting aid from FEMA for quite sometime now. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says it is those who are needing help with infrastructure are getting much needed help now.

Roberts says the entire county is still feeling the effects of the May floods, but those in District Two were effected the least because there are so many asphalt roads . Other areas weren't as lucky.

Roberts added that the county has been fortunate to work with helpful FEMA representatives during this process.

Roberts encourages Osage County residents to stay patient during this process.