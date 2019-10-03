Posted: Oct 03, 2019 9:00 AMUpdated: Oct 03, 2019 10:07 AM

Garrett Giles

It’s homecoming week at Dewey High School and interviews with homecoming royalty air on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 throughout the week of Monday, Sept. 30th through Friday, Oct. 4th.

Today is “Bulldoggers Stand the Test of Time / Decades Day” at Dewey High School. Homecoming royalty interviews begin on KWON at 5:45 p.m.

Interviews will be with Jayce Guilfoyle and Queen’s attendant Brynn Rippy and escorts Dylan McDaniel and Zayne Lorenz, compliments of Bartnet IP, Medicalodges of Dewey and Arvest Bank. Stay tuned for more interviews with Dewey Dogger homecoming royalty in the days to come.

The homecoming parade and the community pep rally will be held on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. Coronation will begin at 6:20 p.m. on Friday before the game.

You can find archived interviews with homecoming candidates under the “On Demand” tab on the home page if you missed the day’s interviews, or if you just want to listen to the interview again.