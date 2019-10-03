Posted: Oct 03, 2019 11:02 AMUpdated: Oct 03, 2019 2:32 PM

Evan Fahrbach and Garrett Giles

Bartlesville High School was briefly in a shelter-in-place while police investigated an online threat on Thursday morning.

According to Granger Meador, the Executive Director of Technology and Communications, the student who made the threat was identified and has been arrested. The situation was secured and classes resumed as normal.

BPS said it appreciates the continuous support of the Bartlesville Police Department. They said they hate to disrupt the school day with it, but they were happy that faculty and staff were prepared for the situation. They said they were happy they could clear things up quickly and get back to learning.

Meador said the district appreciates it when students, parents or community members make them aware of issues that may arise, because they cannot be on top of everything that happens at all times. He said BPS has had great success in having people in the school and the community that let them know when a threat is happening. He did say that it is unfortunate that we live in an age where these things happen sometimes though.

