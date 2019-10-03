Posted: Oct 03, 2019 1:11 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2019 1:14 PM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville held their “I Had No Idea Lunch and Tour” on Thursday.

Linda Radaker, the Lighthouse's Director of Development, said they put on this lunch and tour every six week so the community can learn more about the Lighthouse, what the shelter needs and how they can get involved. She said homelessness in Bartlesville is worse than people might think.

At least 19 homeless children stayed at the Lighthouse before Christmas last year. Radaker said we have a tendency to think that Bartlesville is an affluent community and we do not see the need the homeless community has.

At the Lighthouse Outreach Center, they want to help their guests get what they need. Radaker said they want to give them a normal life by being able to provide them with food, clothes and other services that they might need. She said the Lighthouse is in the process of launching a new volunteer program, so you can help the homeless in Bartlesville live a normal life.

A group of people can work at the Lighthouse if they call in and let them know in advance. For instance, a college group in Bartlesville (i.e. Oklahoma Wesleyan or Rogers State) can spend a Saturday volunteering at the shelter if they'd like.

Radaker said they can use you to do reception work, or to provide one-on-one mentoring with a Lighthouse guest. She said anyone can get involved on a more long-term basis by becoming a cook or by providing another service throughout the week.

All you have to do is call 918.336.9029. You can also ask for the Lighthouse's new Volunteer Coordinator Julie Atteberry.

The Lighthouse has plenty of resources to offer the homeless in Bartlesville. They require their guests to take drug and alcohol rehab class on top of other courses to get them on track to living healthier lifestyles. Life skills classes are also offered to guests at the shelter, and volunteers also help take guests to jobs or job interviews they might have.

Radaker said they reunite children and parents with their families. She said they also help their guests get GED's and that they send them to Tri County Tech to get the training they need.

The Lighthouse's goal is to get their guests to be great citizens so they can to have long, productive lives, and so that they can give back to the community.