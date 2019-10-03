Posted: Oct 03, 2019 3:03 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2019 3:05 PM

Garrett Giles

OKM Music's Oktoberfest will take place in Downtown Bartlesville this Saturday, Oct. 5th.

The festivities will be going on between 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. along Dewey Avenue between 4th and 5th Street. OKM Music's Director of Development Brittney Berling said they have a back-up location should weather get dicey on Saturday.

Should things get serious with the weather, OKM Music will move all the fun of Oktoberfest to the Bartlesville Community Center. You will receive an email about the change in venue. You can also check their website or their Facebook page to keep tabs on where all the excitement will be on Saturday.

Berling said they are looking to stay outside for the event as long as possible and that the weather for the weekend looks fine for now. For more information on tickets and what you can expect from OKM Music's Oktoberfest, you can visit okmmusic.org.

(Photo courtesy: OKM Music)