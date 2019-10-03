Posted: Oct 03, 2019 4:06 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2019 4:06 PM

Ty Loftis

Dave Neely took over as Pawhuska's City Manager just over two months ago. While Neely has found the job to be challenging in the early going, he has also found it to be enjoyable and the people to be very receptive.

Neely says the city is working on many different things at the moment.

These projects include fixing waterlines, sewer lines, a water reservoir, a downtown beautification project and bringing a hotel to town. Neely added that street crews are also out fixing pot holes and utility crews are trimming trees that may be affected by storms.