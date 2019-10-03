Posted: Oct 03, 2019 4:48 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2019 4:49 PM

Max Gross

The Dewey Bulldoggers have a great opportunity in week 5. The Doggers host Haskell for homecoming and could win four straight games. The Doggers knocked off Victory Christian 26-12 last week. Head coach Trent Turner says the team has been building confidence.

While the offense has received praise for its early performances Turner still thinks there is room to improve. Dewey has averaged 33 points per contests in its three-game winning streak. Turner says the offense will be key as the season progresses.

Quarterback Kale Carner has already totaled over 1,000 yards of offense in four game so far. Senior Colby Henley has added six total touchdowns as well.

Dewey fell to Haskell 44-16 on the road last year. You can listen to the Doggers on KRIG 104.9 FM. Radio coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.