Posted: Oct 04, 2019 9:39 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2019 9:39 AM

Garrett Giles

The National Alliance of Mental Illness for Washington County will present “Transforming Stigma into Strength” at Bartlesville High School located at 1700 SE Hillcrest Drive.

Motivational speaker Mike Veny will come to the BHS Fine Arts Center off of 18th Street to give the presentation on Tuesday, Oct. 8th. Veny will speak to the public at 7:00 p.m. Students and faculty will hear him speak at 1:30 p.m.

This event is being put on in conjunction with Mental Illness Awareness Week. Veny will share his story about living with depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder. He will also teach practical tools on how to transform the stigma of mental illness into strength. The event is free, but space is limited.