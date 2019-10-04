Posted: Oct 04, 2019 9:57 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2019 9:57 AM

Garrett Giles

It’s homecoming week at Dewey High School and interviews with homecoming royalty air on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 conclude Friday, Oct. 4th.

Friday is “WE ARE ONE Day” at Dewey High School. Students and fans are asked to go all out in wearing their red and white. Show your Bulldogger spirit! Homecoming royalty interviews conclude on KWON at 5:45 p.m. on Friday.

Interviews will be with Queen Jayme Guilfoyle and King Kale Carner, compliments of Bartnet IP, and Medicalodges of Dewey. Coronation will begin at 6:20 p.m. on Friday before the game against the Haskell Haymakers. Kickoff will take place at 7:00 p.m. and the game can be heard on Real Country KRIG 104.9.

You can find archived interviews with homecoming candidates under the “On Demand” tab on the home page if you missed the day’s interviews, or if you just want to listen to the interview again.