Posted: Oct 04, 2019 10:08 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2019 10:08 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska.

The commissioners will consider making the Green Country Fire District a County Department. This came about after last week’s public hearing in which they made a request to become a county department.

There will be discussion to sign a service agreement between the Osage County Fairgrounds and John Spicer for mechanic services. That would be at a rate of $30 an hour.

The commissioners will consider signing an interlocal agreement with the McCord Senior Center.

They will also enter into executive session to discuss personnel matters relating to a Fairground Employee.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.