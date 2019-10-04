Posted: Oct 04, 2019 10:28 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2019 10:33 AM

Flipping pancakes and sharing smiles... The Dewey Fire Department had a successful pancake breakfast at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey last Saturday.

Fire Chief Chad Schueler said Dewey Fire raised approximately $2,700 with the breakfast. He said those funds go towards the general operation of their department.

Equipment is what they generally put their money towards. Chief Schueler said they are going to be switching to battery powered tools at the station. He said they are going to try and equip two of their trucks with a battery powered skilsaw, drills, a chainsaw, possibly some lights and whatever other equipment they can think of.

According to Chief Schueler, DeWalt has come out with 60-volt batteries. He said working in emergencies, they will come in handy because it is not something they have to choke, crank and wait until the equipment fires up. He said the alternative is the batteries because they last all day and all you have to do is put them into the equipment, pull a trigger and get to work.

As for the breakfast last Saturday at the Fairgrounds, Chief Schueler said it was probably the busiest pancake breakfast Dewey Fire has had in quite some time. He said they were happy with the turnout.

(Photo courtesy: Dewey Fire)