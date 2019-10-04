Posted: Oct 04, 2019 12:20 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2019 12:23 PM

Ty Loftis

Registered voters in the city of Pawhuska have a big choice to make next Tuesday, as residents will go to the polls with an option to recall four of the five members on the city council.

Mayor Roger Taylor, Vice-Mayor Mark Buchanan, Ward Four Representative John Brazee and At-Large Member Rodger Mileson are all up for recall. Ward Two Representative Jourdan Foran hasn't served as a council member long enough to be eligible for removal. City Manager Dave Neely explains how this recall election came about.

Neely is quick to say that he will be able to work with anyone no matter the outcome of Tuesday's recall election. Neely added that the council members have made a point to tell the public that they will have a chance to vote each member out of office when they are next up for election.

Early voting started on Thursday and Neely said from his understanding there has been a large turnout thus far. The polls will be open from 7 in the morning until 7 that night on Tuesday.