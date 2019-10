Posted: Oct 04, 2019 12:54 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2019 12:56 PM

Tom Davis

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford (R) called in to our Radio Bartlesville newsroom Friday and spoke with Tom Davis about the impeachment proceedings, a new trade deal that needs a vote and about a pair of Oklahomans up for positions as federal judges.

Here is the podcast of that conversation: