Posted: Oct 04, 2019 1:13 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2019 1:16 PM

Garrett Giles

The Tri County Technology Center in Bartlesville was made aware of a potentially threatening post on social media on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Tosha Wyatt, the Director of Marketing for Tri County Tech, said there was never a weapon on campus. She said the student has been identified, that the Bartlesville Police Department is involved and that the student has since been removed from campus so classes on Friday could resume as usual.

Safety takes top priority at Tri County Tech. Wyatt said they take any threat or potential threat seriously. With Bartlesville police officers now on campus thanks to the recently approved Eastside Substation, Wyatt said they are safer than ever. She said the campus is blessed to have officers nearby should another potential threat arise.

Officers at Tri County Tech assisted with the situation on Friday. Wyatt said Tri County will always take the necessary precautions and steps when it comes to protecting their students.