Posted: Oct 04, 2019 2:31 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2019 2:50 PM

Max Gross

A second man has been arrested in conjunction with a burglary incident that sent a woman to the hospital with facial fractures. Thomas Conway was arrested on $100,000 warrant and made an appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday.

According to an affidavit, Conway and Patrick Jones, who was arrested earlier this week, allegedly busted down the door of a residence on Chickasaw Avenue in Bartlesville. The two men then began threatening the woman. The victim alleged both men “pistol-whipped” her causing severe facial injuries.

Conway is being held on a $100,000 bond. His next court date is October 11. Jones the co-defendant was released after posting a $10,000 bond due to a clerical error.