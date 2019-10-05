Posted: Oct 05, 2019 3:22 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2019 3:22 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville City Council may award a bid for fuel. That fuel will be used for various departments and the bid itself will be presented Mayor Dale Copeland.

Next, Vice Mayor Alan Gentges will discuss a bid with the Council that revolves around the Frank Phillips Rehabilitation Project between Keeler Avenue and Sunset Boulevard. After discuss, the Council may award the bid for the project.

Vice Mayor Gentges will also present a bid to the Council regarding the East Downtown Storm Sewer Improvements Project. And speaking of Downtown project, Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen will lead a discussion on Change Order #2 from Jonesplan, LLC for the Tower Center at Unity Square Project.

The Bartlesville City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave.