A Fourth Quarter Emergency Management Performance Grant report and request for payment will be presented to the Washington County Commissioners on Monday by Kary Cox, the Executive Director of Washington County Emergency Management.

Also in their weekly meeting, the Commissioners will consider a County deed from Washington County to McBrinlee Investments, LLC regarding property trade. This will be presented by Drew Ihrig with Musselman Abstract.

A supplemental and modification agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will also be consider. This is a project maintenance, financing, and right-of-way agreement for Bison Road from Tuxedo Blvd to 1600 Road to North South 3980 Road in District 2.

The Ochelata Volunteer Fire Department will also see an application and a resolution authorizing application for financial assistance from the Rural Economic Action Plan Fund discussed by the Commissioners.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave in Bartlesville. Their meeting begins at 9:00 a.m. on Monday.