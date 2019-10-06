Posted: Oct 06, 2019 3:37 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2019 4:27 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Board of Education will discuss and possibly approve the membership of the District AD HOC Committee for the 2019-2020 school year when they meet on Monday.

The Board will also discuss the Gifted and Talented Plan for the 2019-2020 school year. Next, the Alternative Education Plan will be discussed by the Board.

Later, the Board will discuss a new lease agreement with Pitney Bowes for the Digital Postal Meter. The Dewey Board of Education will meet in the McCrary Conference Room of the Administration Building located across from the Washington County Fairgrounds. They will meet at 6:00 p.m.