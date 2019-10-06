Posted: Oct 06, 2019 3:50 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2019 3:54 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will discuss and possibly approve an ordinance to adopt the Dewey Municipal Truancy Ordinance. If approved, an emergency clause will follow that will make the adoption of the ordinance effective immediately.

Also in the upcoming Dewey City Council meeting, a discussion on allowing mausoleums within the Dewey Cemetery will take place. According to the agenda, this is only a discussion item.

A code enforcement update will follow. City Manager Kevin Trease will give the update.

The Dewey City Council will meet at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Ave at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7th. The Dewey Public Works Authority meeting will convene afterwards.