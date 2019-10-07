Posted: Oct 07, 2019 10:39 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2019 10:39 AM

Max Gross

Nowata County Sheriff Mirta Hallett spoke out against the Sheriff’s Advisory Board at Monday morning’s Nowata County Commissioners meeting. The board was initially formed to explore options about repairing the jail or potentially building a new jail. Hallett says she would rather continue to focus on more pressing issues.

Hallett also made it clear she will not be seeking re-election when her term runs out. All commissioners voiced their opinions on the feasibility of the board. District one commissioner Burke LaRue spoke out in favor of making progress one way or another.

LaRue is a member of the board. Ultimately, the commissioners opted to table the item. Chairman Doug Sonenberg stated he wanted more information on the progress of the advisory board.