Posted: Oct 07, 2019 10:43 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2019 11:11 AM

Garrett Giles

A county deed from Washington County to McBrinlee Investments LLC regarding a property trade was presented by Drew Ihrig with Mussleman Abstract to the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning.

Ihrig said sometime between 1923 and 1934 when the County was building roads, the former governing body would take a strip of land and would jump over the section line by 12 to 16 feet before going 8-feet further past the section line. He said that creates a gap between the statutory section line where a roadway should be and the remainder of the property.

Ihrig said they either have to obtain some sort of a grant of access across the 12-foot strip from the County or they have to perform a property swap, which is easier. Essentially, Washington County would own the property in the deed adjacent to a county roadway. Ihrig said the property owner would then retain the bulk of the rest of the section.

This county deed regards the property on the south side of 2900 Road as you head into Ochelata just off of Highway 75 in Washington County. Aside from the request for pictures with future county deeds regarding similar property trades along County roadways, the Commissioners moved for approval.