Posted: Oct 07, 2019 10:49 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2019 10:49 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public School Board met Monday to talk about the site improvement plans for Madison and Central Middle Schools.

The District goal is to increase the student graduation rate and increase the percentage of students scoring proficient and advanced on all state mandated assessments: math, reading, and science.

Madison Middle School’s goal is to achieve 100% success on the Oklahoma State Testing Program, placing Bartlesville Public School District in the top rankings of all schools taking these same assessments, while Central Middle School will focus on academic advancement, attendance and advisory.