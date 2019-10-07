Posted: Oct 07, 2019 12:46 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2019 12:47 PM

Garrett Giles

From Monday, Oct. 7th to Friday, Oct. 11th, three area schools will enjoy homecoming festivities, friendships and football.

The three schools that will enjoy the homecoming camaraderie are Bartlesville High School, Owasso High School and Pawhuska High School. In conjunction with homecoming festivities, KWON, KYFM and KPGM will be bringing you homecoming royalty interviews with homecoming candidates.

At Owasso High School on Monday, it is Space Jam Day. Homecoming royalty interviews begin on 100.1 KYFM at 5:20 p.m. on Monday with senior attendant Ashlyn Waters and senior escort Dawson Adams compliments of Walmart Supply Chain.

This year's homecoming theme at Bartlesville High School is "Sink the Sandites" or "Under the Sea." Monday is Country versus Country Club Day at BHS and homecoming royalty interviews begin on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 at 5:25 p.m. Monday with attendant Claire Chipinda and Ben Winters compliments of Reliable Electric Products.

And at Pawhuska High School on Monday, it is Super Hero Day. Homecoming royalty interviews begin on 1500 AM, 99.1 FM KPGM at 5:20 p.m. on Monday with freshman attendant Miya Curry and freshman escort John Reed compliments of The Funky Pearl and Formby Oil and Propane Company.

Towards the end of the week, homecoming interviews will be posted on BartlesvilleRadio.com. On the home page, click on "Homecoming Interviews" under the "On Demand" tab on the home page. Then you should look for you school and find the full list of homecoming interviews that aired for the week if you missed one or just want to replay the interview.