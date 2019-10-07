News
Pawhuska City Council
Posted: Oct 07, 2019 1:10 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2019 1:10 PM
Pawhuska Council to Meet Tuesday Evening
The Pawhuska City Council will meet Tuesday evening at city hall for a regularly scheduled meeting.
During the meeting, Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash will give a report on what has been happening around the city.
The city council will consider approving a recommendation from Chairman and Administrator of the Planning and Zoning Commission, Bill Todd. This is dealing with regulations for the use of a shipping container for residential or business occupancy until regulations can be established.
Department heads representing the city will also give a report on how things are going in their respective department. City Manager Dave Neely will also have time to make comments.
« Back to News