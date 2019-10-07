Posted: Oct 07, 2019 1:10 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2019 1:10 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council will meet Tuesday evening at city hall for a regularly scheduled meeting.

During the meeting, Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash will give a report on what has been happening around the city.

The city council will consider approving a recommendation from Chairman and Administrator of the Planning and Zoning Commission, Bill Todd. This is dealing with regulations for the use of a shipping container for residential or business occupancy until regulations can be established.

Department heads representing the city will also give a report on how things are going in their respective department. City Manager Dave Neely will also have time to make comments.