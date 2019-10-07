Posted: Oct 07, 2019 2:08 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2019 3:51 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man has been arrested after child pornography was discovered on his computer. Joe Kelton appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday where probable cause for his arrest was found.

According to an affidavit, a cybertip reported an email address linked to Kelton had been sharing pornographic images. The images depicted female children from toddlers to young teenagers engaging in sexual acts with adult men. In total there were 48 images. Through an interview, Kelton admitted to sending and receiving these images. He said the subject was a three-year-old female.

Bond was set at $75,000 according to the bond schedule. However, assistant district attorney Will Drake filed a motion to enhance the bond to $150,000. Associate district judge Russell Vaclaw accepted the motion. A condition of the bond requires Kelton to remain at least 500 feet away from the minor child. He is also required to forfeit his passport if released.

Kelton will appear again on Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. when the State of Oklahoma will present charges.