Posted: Oct 07, 2019 2:28 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2019 3:07 PM

Max Gross

A dispute over a bottle of liquor led to the arrest of a Bartlesville man on domestic assault and battery charges. Stephen Thomasson Jr. appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday after posting a $10,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, the incident occurred on Friday night at a residence on the 3200 block of Roselawn Court. The female victim reported that she had been drinking with Thomasson. She determined the two had consumed enough so she decided to hide the bottle of liquor from Thomasson. When he discovered the bottle he became upset.

She claims that Thomasson choked, hit and kicked her. The victim show officers several areas with redness, cuts and welts. Thomasson ran to a neighbor’s house to call the police after the alleged attack.