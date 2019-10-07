Posted: Oct 07, 2019 2:36 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2019 2:36 PM

Ty Loftis

An undefeated Pawhuska Huskies football team faced off against the defending Class A state champions in the Tonkawa Buccaneers and came away with a convincing 48-7 victory. Coach Matt Hennesy said his team played well in every facet of the game.

Going into the game, Hennesy said Tonkawa was one of the better tackling teams he had seen all season long. It was Pawhuska's Hunter Reed who had 20 tackles on the night, though. Hennesy added that the offense played well and it was quarterback Bryce Drummond's best performance of the year. As a result, he has been nominated by the Tulsa World to be a Player of the Week.

Pawhuska hosts Drumright on Friday for homecoming. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.