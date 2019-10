Posted: Oct 07, 2019 3:08 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2019 3:12 PM

Garrett Giles

The right lane of north and southbound U.S. Highway 75 will be closed at the Caney River near W 2500 Road on Tuesday.

This is south of Bartlesville in Washington County. The closure will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, and again on Wednesday for bridge inspections. Drivers should expect short delays in the corridor.