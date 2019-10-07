Posted: Oct 07, 2019 8:23 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2019 8:26 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Board of Education discussed the possible implementation of the RAVE Panic Button in their meeting on Monday evening.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said this is something every teacher within the Dewey Public School District could be equipped with in the future. He said this would be a good security measure the District can utilize.

The RAVE Panic Button is a phone application that can be used during a variety of emergency situations. The app, when pulled up, offers 5 large buttons that can be pressed and held down. Depending on the circumstance, the app will dial 911 and will notify everyone else in the group that has the app what situation is taking place.

For instance, it may dial 911 depending on a medical emergency is like at DPS. It will certainly call 911 in an active shooter situation.

Superintendent Vincent said this is a great tool that enhances communication District-wide. He said anything that notifies authorities and staff in Dewey at one time of a problem is a good thing.

The app is a product of last spring's legislative session. The phone application is said to be free to all schools for now.

No action was taken on the RAVE Panic Button. Superintendent Vincent said they are working on getting this set-up, however, and it should be revisited in the weeks to come once they have a plan in place to install this product in the District.