Posted: Oct 07, 2019 8:52 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2019 8:55 PM

Garrett Giles

The adoption of a truancy ordinance was considered by the Dewey City Council on Monday night.

This item was discussed in the Council's last meeting held on Monday, Sept. 16th at City Hall. Dewey Police Sergeant Jimmy Gray gave a presentation on truancy issues within the Dewey Public School District. Superintendent Vince Vincent was going to be in attendance then, but he had a prior engagement in Oklahoma City, but he did leave a packet for the Council to review.

Mayor Tom Hays said he was in discussions over the phone with Superintendent Vincent in recent weeks. Mayor Hays said Superintendent Vincent was mainly consider with holding parents accountable for their children.

The Mayor also said they need to focus more on accountability as a city rather than worrying about the fines that will be issued themselves if truancy is a problem in Dewey. This came at no anger with the Council. Mayor Hays did echo the sadness the Council had, though. He said the problem the school district has had lately with truancy is troubling.

After a brief discussion on the matter, the Dewey City Council adopted the truancy ordinance. An emergency clause was also requested and approved, so the ordinance went into effect immediately.

Truancy has been said to be a state-wide issue, but in Dewey specifically, 32 parents could be cited for truancy for not taking their children to school. 22 of those parents have students that are enrolled at Dewey Elementary.

