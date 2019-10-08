Posted: Oct 08, 2019 9:08 AMUpdated: Oct 08, 2019 9:58 AM

Garrett Giles

From Monday, Oct. 7th to Friday, Oct. 11th, three area schools will enjoy homecoming festivities, friendships and football.

The three schools that will enjoy the homecoming camaraderie are Bartlesville High School, Owasso High School and Pawhuska High School. In conjunction with homecoming festivities, KWON, KYFM and KPGM will be bringing you homecoming royalty interviews with homecoming candidates.

At Owasso High School on Tuesday, it is Color Wars Day. Homecoming royalty interviews continue on 100.1 KYFM at 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday with senior attendant Avery Humphrey and senior escort Haydon Grant compliments of Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative.

This year's homecoming theme at Bartlesville High School is "Sink the Sandites" or "Under the Sea." Tueday is Space Day at BHS and homecoming royalty interviews continue on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday with attendant Jenna Gunter and Treabein Liston compliments of Regent Bank of Nowata and Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative.

And at Pawhuska High School on Tuesday, it is Tacky Tourist Day. Homecoming royalty interviews continue on 1500 AM, 99.1 FM KPGM at 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday with sophomore attendant Juliana Brown and sophomore escort Dalton Hurd compliments of Triangle Serum and Pawhuska Family Medical Clinic.

Wednesday is Meme Day at PHS. Homecoming royalty interviews will air on KPGM at 7:30 a.m. with junior attendent Bobbi Walker and junior escort Bryce Drummond compliments of Pawhuska Hospital and Walmart Supply Chain.

Towards the end of the week, homecoming interviews will be posted on BartlesvilleRadio.com. On the home page, click on "Homecoming Interviews" under the "On Demand" tab on the home page. Then you should look for you school and find the full list of homecoming interviews that aired for the week if you missed one or just want to replay the interview.