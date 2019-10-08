Posted: Oct 08, 2019 9:30 AMUpdated: Oct 08, 2019 9:32 AM

Garrett Giles

A special meeting has been called by the Washington County Board of Commissioners.

An application and resolution authorizing the application for financial assistance from the Rural Economic Action Plan Fund will be considered. This is for chip and seal work for a school bus route on 4020 County Road and State Highway 60 in District Two of Washington County.

The meeting is set to take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11th. The Washington County Commissioner will meet on the second floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Downtown Bartlesville.