Posted: Oct 08, 2019 9:59 AMUpdated: Oct 08, 2019 10:25 AM

Garrett Giles

It’s Fire Prevention Week across the United States and a pre-school class in Dewey visited the Dewey Fire Department.

Ms. Moody’s Pre-K class learned many lessons and safety procedures when they visited the volunteer fire department in Dewey. Firemen showed the kids their gear, watched safety videos with the students, let the kids see and enter the trucks, and let the students tour their facility located at 801 N. Cherokee Avenue. The firemen also gave the students an opportunity to handle a firehose on Brush Truck #1.

Dewey Fire Chief Chad Schueler in a statement said: "This week is fire prevention week. The pre-k class was one of many classes to go through our demonstrations. We teach them the importance of keeping their doors closed, smoke alarm safety and to not be frightened when they see us in our gear."

The same Dewey Pre-K class stopped by the Dewey Hotel, The Post Office and The Dewey Library.

(Photo courtesy: Dewey Schools)