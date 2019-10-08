Posted: Oct 08, 2019 10:43 AMUpdated: Oct 08, 2019 10:43 AM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce will meet Wednesday afternoon at the First Baptist Church located at 940 W. Oak Street for its monthly luncheon. October’s featured speaker will be State Representative Kevin Hern.

Lunch will be served at 11:45 and the program begins at noon. Cost to attend the event is $7. For more information, go to skiatookchamber.com.