Skiatook Chamber of Commerce
Posted: Oct 08, 2019 10:43 AMUpdated: Oct 08, 2019 10:43 AM
Skiatook Chamber Holding Monthly Luncheon on Wednesday
Ty Loftis
The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce will meet Wednesday afternoon at the First Baptist Church located at 940 W. Oak Street for its monthly luncheon. October’s featured speaker will be State Representative Kevin Hern.
Lunch will be served at 11:45 and the program begins at noon. Cost to attend the event is $7. For more information, go to skiatookchamber.com.
