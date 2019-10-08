Posted: Oct 08, 2019 12:30 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2019 12:30 PM

Garrett Giles

The 400 block of South Jennings Avenue will be closed most of the day on Wednesday, Oct. 9th, to accommodate the removal of equipment from a Phillips 66 facility in the downtown area.

Director of Engineering Micah Siemers said on Tuesday that both lanes of travel will be impacted on Jennings between Fourth Street and Fifth Street. He said the closure should only take one day to facilitate removal of an existing chiller from the Phillips 66 power plant.