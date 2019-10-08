Posted: Oct 08, 2019 2:22 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2019 2:22 PM

The Bartlesville City Council moved to accept the recommendation from the Bartlesville Development Authority to approve an allocation of just over $200,000 to build a shopping center at the old Kmart site. The funds will go from the economic development fund to the Foraker Group to bring a four-store development to the site at the intersection of Frank Philips Boulevard and Highway 75.

The stores include new brands like Ollie’s Bargain Market, Burke’s Outlet, Tuesday Morning and a relocation of Dollar Tree. BDA president David Wood said this is the highest traffic count intersection in Bartlesville. Wood says the BDA considered all sides before entering the agreement.

The BDA approved its side of things in late September. The council must give its approval on the matter as well. The store front is anticipated to open in the first quarter of 2020. Right now there is no name for the shopping center.