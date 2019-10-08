News

City of Bartlesville

Posted: Oct 08, 2019

Change Order Approved for Green Space

Max Gross

Developments continue to unveil themselves for the Tower Center at Unity Square project in downtown Bartlesville. The Bartlesville City Council approved a change order to purchase a circuit breaker specifically for the green space. Professional engineer Terry Lauritsen explains why this is necessary.

In total, the change order came out to just over $11,000. Lauritsen says that there is a $40,000 contingency to cover items such as this in the budget for the project. Substantial completion is still anticipated in the spring of 2020.

 


