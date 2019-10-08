Posted: Oct 08, 2019 2:38 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2019 2:38 PM

Max Gross

Developments continue to unveil themselves for the Tower Center at Unity Square project in downtown Bartlesville. The Bartlesville City Council approved a change order to purchase a circuit breaker specifically for the green space. Professional engineer Terry Lauritsen explains why this is necessary.

In total, the change order came out to just over $11,000. Lauritsen says that there is a $40,000 contingency to cover items such as this in the budget for the project. Substantial completion is still anticipated in the spring of 2020.