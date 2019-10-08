Posted: Oct 08, 2019 2:40 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2019 2:46 PM

Garrett Giles

The Deer Creek Project in District One of Washington County is still underway and a utility relocation agreement was brought up under new business during the Commissioners' meeting on Monday.

Commissioner Mitch Antle oversees the project and he said crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation mistakenly hit a water line. He said nothing is simple with these project.

According to Commissioner Antle, there are five water lines that run under the roadway that is under construction. He said the six-inch line that was punctured in Washington County Rural Water No. 5 was six-inches into final grade and sat above four other six-inch water lines in the area. The assumption was that all five lines were low enough before they punctured the line approximately two weeks ago.

This occurred on W 1400 Road just to the east of N 3980 Road. This is just to the northeast of the City of Dewey.

The utility relocation agreement between Washington County Rural Water No. 5, the Commissioners and Utility Management was moved for approval by Commissioner Antle. He said they are going to front the money for the project before seeking reimbursement from ODOT. He said they will be installing 200-feet of six-inch main water line to fix the problem.

The agreement was approved.