Posted: Oct 08, 2019 7:35 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2019 7:35 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska voters had the choice to recall four of its five city council members on Tuesday and decided to retain all four.

Mayor Roger Taylor, along with Vice-Mayor Mark Buchanan, Ward Four Representative John Brazee and At-Large Member Rodger Mileson were all up for the special recall vote. Ward Two Representative Jourdan Foran hasn't served as a council member long enough to be eligible for removal.

Taylor was retained with 392 votes against a recall and 193 for. Buchanan had 369 votes against a recall and 202 for. Brazee had 407 votes against removal and 178 for. Mileson tallied 397 votes against a recall and 188 for.

Each council member had at least 65 percent support against the recall vote.