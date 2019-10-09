Posted: Oct 09, 2019 9:29 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2019 9:34 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles is pleased to announce the upcoming Citizens Police Academy.

The Citizens Police Academy begins Thursday, March 12th and ending Thursday, May 21st, 2020. Chief Roles said he is excited once again to offer this great opportunity for citizens to have insights firsthand how officers perform their duties and how the Bartlesville Police Department serves the community.

The Citizens Police Academy is designed to increase the understanding between the citizens of Bartlesville and the police by educating the community. Our intent is to acquaint citizens with law enforcement’s role in the criminal justice system, and provide increased understanding of the tasks and duties that police officers face in their daily work. This promotes better understanding and assists the citizens in finding realistic solutions to the community’s or neighborhood problems.

Attendees will meet one night a week from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for 11 weeks and receive approximately thirty-three hours of classroom instruction by police officers with a mixture of lecture format and scenario/hands-on instruction. The focus on this training is to create an informed public that is better able to understand decisions made by the police department. We want participants to have enough background information to know why the police “do what they do” and we hope these classes will break down many barriers between the police and the public.

Requirements for the academy are that applicants must be at least 18 years of age and live or work in the Bartlesville/Dewey area. Applicants must pass a background check to the satisfactory of the administration of the police department.

If you feel you are ready for this exciting opportunity stop by the Bartlesville Police Department at 615 S. Johnstone and pick up an application to attend the Citizens Police Academy 8 to 5 Monday through Friday. Applicants should submit the application forms back to the Bartlesville Police Department by February 14th, 2020. Class size is limited to 20 participants.

An example of the application for the Citizens Police Academy can be found below.Applications can be returned by emailing Rick SIlver at rlsilver@cityofbartlesville.org. You can also fax it to 918.338.4037, or mail it to Silver at 615 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville with zip code 74003. Applications can be dropped off at the same address Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.