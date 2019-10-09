Posted: Oct 09, 2019 10:22 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2019 10:22 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday evening at City Hall and heard from all department heads from across the city.

Utilities Director for the city, Bill Bruce, said they are attempting to fix the water reservoir at Lake Pawhuska. Bruce said they are trying to go about fixing this at the most cost effective measure. The water reservoir is operating at less than 50 percent and Bruce said he hopes to have a company fix it in either the fall or spring.

Police Chief Nick Silva said that they are beginning to work on some of the stop signs around the area to make the city safer. They will also begin to make pamphlets to inform kids what policing is about. Silva added that the department is going to fill out a grant so that they could get up to $10,000 worth of body armor to protect themselves while on the job.

Fire Chief Gip Allen said he expects bunker gear to come at the end of the month. The department will get this gear because of a grant they applied for months ago.

The next regularly scheduled Pawhuska City Council meeting will be Tuesday, November 12th at 5:30 in the evening.