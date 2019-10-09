Posted: Oct 09, 2019 10:33 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2019 10:33 AM

Garrett Giles

One Owasso resident was pronounced dead at the scene of a fatality accident in Rogers County at 6:21 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a juvenile male from Owasso was driving a 2004 Honda Accord northbound on 177th East Avenue with a friend. The report further states that they failed to yield at a stop sign and were struck on the driver’s side by a 2020 Freightliner Truck driven by 57-year-old David Kielhorn from Collinsville, who was driving eastbound on State Highway 20.

The juvenile driver from Owasso was pinned for an hour and a half and was extricated by the Limestone Fire Department using the Jaws of Life. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene due to massive injuries. His passenger was treated and released from the Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa.

Kielhorn was transported to the Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa. He was treated and released.