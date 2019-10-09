Posted: Oct 09, 2019 10:52 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2019 11:02 AM

A special meeting was called by the Washington County Commissioners on Wednesday morning.

In that meeting, the Commissioners discussed and took action on an application and resolution authorizing an application for financial assistance from the Rural Economic Action Plan Fund.

District 2 Commissioner Mike Bouvier said this was for chip and seal work for a school bus route on County Road 4020 off of State Highway 60 in Washington County. He said roads that are already chipped in sealed are revisited for repairs, and that is all that is project is that was presented on Wednesday.

Commissioner Bouvier said the total project cost approximately $125,000. He requested $50,000 from the REAP Fund for the mile and a half long project.

The request for the REAP funding was approved on Wednesday.