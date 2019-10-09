Posted: Oct 09, 2019 11:46 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2019 12:53 PM

Garrett Giles

The 300 Block of Keeler Avenue will be closed most of the day on Saturday, Oct. 12th to address a leak at a downtown building.

Director of Engineering Micah Siemers said crews will need to close Keeler between Fourth Street and Frank Phillips Boulevard on Saturday to address a leak at the Frank Phillips Tower building. He said workers will have to set up a 100-foot lift to complete this work.

The sidewalk is said to not be rated for the type of lift crews will be using, Siemers said the cross slope on the street is also causing issues, so they will have to set up in the center of Keeler Avenue. He said the work shouldn't take longer than a day to complete.