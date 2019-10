Posted: Oct 09, 2019 1:35 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2019 1:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska football team is getting extra support when they travel this year. Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva explains why his officers have made trips to Tonkawa and Morrison this year.

Silva says they will continue this for the rest of the year and they plan to travel with the basketball team as well.