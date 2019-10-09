Posted: Oct 09, 2019 2:04 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2019 2:04 PM

Ty Loftis

At last Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Shane Lyons was hired to replace Pee-Wee Easley as the new Fairgrounds Director at the Osage County Fairgrounds. Lyons, a Pawhuska native, is enjoying the job thus far.

A big goal for Lyons is to draw in as many new events as possible at the fairgrounds. This Saturday, there will be rodeos going on in the afternoon and a monster truck event that night.