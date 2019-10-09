Posted: Oct 09, 2019 2:19 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2019 2:19 PM

A Dewey man was arrested after allegedly cutting a man with a box knife. Gregory Mundine appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

According to an affidavit, an altercation occurred between Mundine and the victim over a jacket that may have been stolen. The two men were fighting on the floor of a private residence. When the victim got up Mundine cut his head with a box knife.

A witness then attempted to transport the victim to receive medical attention. In the process their vehicle was pulled over for having a defective brake light. The men then told the officer what happened and he called an ambulance to bring the victim immediate medical attention. The victim had a gash of approximately eight inches on his forehead.

Mundine has an extensive legal history dating back to the 1980s. His bond was set at $50,000.