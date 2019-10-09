Posted: Oct 09, 2019 2:20 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2019 2:20 PM

Max Gross

Official charges were brought against Joe Kelton, a Bartlesville man who was arrested for allegedly possessing pornographic images of minor children. Kelton was charged with possession of child pornography and a similar distribution charge during an initial appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. He was previously seen in court on Monday.

According to an affidavit, a cybertip reported an email address linked to Kelton had been sharing pornographic images. The images depicted female children from toddlers to young teenagers engaging in sexual acts with adult men. In total there were 48 images. Through an interview, Kelton admitted to sending and receiving these images. He said the subject was a three-year-old female.

Kelton remains in custody on a $150,000 bond with a condition that is he not to be within 500 feet of the minor child and must forfeit his passport if released. He is due back in court on November 1.