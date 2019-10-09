Posted: Oct 09, 2019 2:56 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2019 4:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Public Library applied for a grant from the Oklahoma Historical Society in September. If the library were to receive that grant, Library Director Yvonne Rose said they will be able to upgrade some of its resources that the public is able to enjoy.

Rose won't know if they received the grant until February 1st. This is the first time the Oklahoma Historical Society has offered the grant.